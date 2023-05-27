KC woman speaks out on bat issue at condo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman is speaking out about a problem that she says is driving her “bat crazy.”

She’s been forced out of her home multiple times to flee bats – a problem she says the HOA is responsible for.

“I’m petrified, I’m nervous. I have panic attacks,” said Kimberly Britton. “I’m afraid to go to sleep.”

Since purchasing her condo at Talisman Condominiums, Kimberly Britton said she’s had three bats enter her home – two in the last week.

“I’m paying for hotels,” Britton added. I’ve spent thousands of dollars. I’ve even sent a lot of the receipts to the HOA.”

Britton said they’re entering through a hole in her roof.

She said her homeowner’s association told her they had repaired it last week – only for another bat to enter two days ago.

Thursday, she called a local animal shelter to help, but they couldn’t locate the bat.

She also reached out to Wildlife Command Center – the company that removed the bat last week. She said they did a full inspection and report but was told to not release it to her.

“They said we can give you no information because your HOA told us not to,” Britton said.

KCTV5 News contacted the HOA, FirstService Residential, multiple times Friday.

We’re still waiting for a response.

“They are now aware the bats are getting in through the roof which is their responsibility and living in the walls which is their responsibility,” said Britton. It’s just negligence. The roof is the responsibility of the HOA, in this case, FirstService Residential, which represents Talisman.”

Britton is now reaching out to HUD for assistance and is planning to get an attorney. She’s started a GoFundMe. You can click here to donate.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.