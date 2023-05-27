Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas paramedic charged with sexually assaulting heavily drugged woman

(Envato)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOLA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas paramedic has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman while she was taking a cocktail of painkillers and sedatives.

Adam Ferguson, 42, of Iola, is free on a $20,000 bond after he was charged Monday with three counts of aggravated sexual battery. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The complaint alleged the assault happened on Dec. 21, 2022, while the woman was incapable of giving consent because of the effect of morphine; Tylenol; Toradol, an anti-inflammatory drug that frequently is used as a post-surgical painkiller; the sedative Ativan; the narcotic painkilling drug Dilaudid; and Versed, an anti-anxiety drug that causes drowsiness.

Ferguson was working as a paramedic with Iola EMS at the time of the reported assault, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. Ferguson was put on administrative leave on Dec. 23, 2022, and terminated on Tuesday morning, according to city administrator Matt Rehder.

The KBI said the case remains under investigation and asked anyone with information to contact law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The Clinton County sheriff said crowds of 10,000, possibly 15,000 people each day are expected...
Sheriff: Expect 10k-15k people per day over weekend to see body of exhumed nun
KU student identified as fall victim at national park
Faculty at Metropolitan Community College passed a no confidence vote in the chancellor and...
Faculty votes ‘no confidence’ in leadership at MCC
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’

Latest News

38-year-old Wesley Teague is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond after crashing and killing...
Driver in custody after crash kills man weed-eating in Platte County
Rollover crash on Highway 7 seriously injures man
KC woman says condo has bat problems, HOA won't help
KC woman speaks out on bat issue at condo
KC woman says condo has bat problems, HOA won't help
KC woman speaks out on bat issue at condo