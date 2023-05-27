Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Glacier National Park drowning victim identified as KU student

This Sept. 4, 2017 photo shows a view of Glacier National Park in Montana from the park's...
This Sept. 4, 2017 photo shows a view of Glacier National Park in Montana from the park's famous Going-to-the-Sun Road. Park officials said a 28-year-old woman died at the park on May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)(Beth J. Harpaz | AP)
By Victoria Cassell and RobyLane Kelley
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Park released information May, 26th identifying the victim of a May, 22nd Avalanche Creek drowning at the Glacier National Park. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old, University of Kansas student, Atheer Abdulrahman S. Alquahtani from Saudi Arabia, who was a resident of Lawrence, Kansas.

According to the release, Alquahtani fell off a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek and was swept into the gorge, Monday afternoon. Bystanders spotted Alquahtani in the creek passing under the bridge of Trail of the Cedars. Bystanders waded into the water to pull her out, and immediately performed CPR.

Bystanders were sent to notify rangers and call 911.

County Dispatch diverted the call to Glacier National Park Dispatch. Staff, and medical personnel quickly responded, but Alquahtani was declared deceased on the scene. She was then carried out and transferred to funeral services.

Alquahtani was traveling with friends to celebrate the end of the school year at the time of the accident. She had just finished her first year of her master’s degree. Her friends remember her as a risk-taker who loved being near the water.

There is no indication of foul play. The incident occurred in an off-trail area, but park officials say many other visitors take similar same risks.

Water-related incidents are the leading cause of death at Glacier National Park.

Officials ask visitors to take extra precautions when approaching areas with water, especially during spring runoff.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The Clinton County sheriff said crowds of 10,000, possibly 15,000 people each day are expected...
Sheriff: Expect 10k-15k people per day over weekend to see body of exhumed nun
KU student identified as fall victim at national park
Rollover crash on Highway 7 seriously injures man
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’

Latest News

19 college students received Leader in Independent Higher Education scholarship awards.
19 college students receive independent higher education scholarship awards
On these fields, players aren't judged by how fast they run or by how hard they hit. The...
Local coach making a difference for 30 years, one softball game at a time
On these fields, players aren't judged by how fast they run or by how hard they hit. The...
Exceptionals Softball League
A FedEx truck and a train collided Saturday morning in Platte County.
Crash between FedEx truck and train under investigation by Platte County Sheriff’s Office