Friday night shooting kills 1 in KCMO

By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the 1200 block of E. 83rd Street killed one person Friday night.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said they received a shooting call at approximately 9:53 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, officers located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Several hours after being transported to an area hospital for treatment the victim died.

