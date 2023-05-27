Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Seasonal temperatures open Memorial Day weekend

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday, a front swept through the area which will impact the area Saturday and much of the weekend. This system has led to very dry conditions across the area with low humidity making it feel more like fall outside. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s low 80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Sunday, temperatures will increase slightly to the low to mid-80s with a few more clouds overhead.

Monday, temperatures will increase again in the middle 80s with a return in humidity to the air. It will be a great weekend to go out and enjoy the beautiful weather. If you are heading to the pool or the lakes make sure to have sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat ready as the sun will be powerful. After Memorial Day, slight chances for a few showers and storms are back in the forecast. Temperatures next week look to be feeling more like summertime.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The Clinton County sheriff said crowds of 10,000, possibly 15,000 people each day are expected...
Sheriff: Expect 10k-15k people per day over weekend to see body of exhumed nun
KU student identified as fall victim at national park
Faculty at Metropolitan Community College passed a no confidence vote in the chancellor and...
Faculty votes ‘no confidence’ in leadership at MCC
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’

Latest News

KC weather forecast May 27
FORECAST: Seasonal temperatures open Memorial Day weeken
By the afternoon, look for plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
FORECAST: Pleasant, sunny conditions expected Saturday
By the afternoon, look for plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
FORECAST: Pleasant, sunny conditions expected Saturday
FORECAST: High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s – steadily climbing throughout