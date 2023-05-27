FORECAST: Seasonal temperatures open Memorial Day weekend

Friday, a front swept through the area which will impact the area Saturday and much of the weekend. This system has led to very dry conditions across the area with low humidity making it feel more like fall outside. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s low 80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Sunday, temperatures will increase slightly to the low to mid-80s with a few more clouds overhead.

Monday, temperatures will increase again in the middle 80s with a return in humidity to the air. It will be a great weekend to go out and enjoy the beautiful weather. If you are heading to the pool or the lakes make sure to have sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat ready as the sun will be powerful. After Memorial Day, slight chances for a few showers and storms are back in the forecast. Temperatures next week look to be feeling more like summertime.

