Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has since gone viral. (Source: Hittle Family | WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A family’s video from their trip to the Louisville Zoo is going viral.

The Hittle family shared a video earlier this month online from their trip to the zoo, showcasing a cute moment between an orangutan and the couple’s newborn baby.

WAVE reports the video shows Dakota Hittle holding his 3-month-old baby, Judah, near the glass enclosure of the zoo’s orangutan exhibit. An orangutan named Amber then points to him to bring the infant closer to the glass.

Dakota Hittle’s wife, Shalena Crowe Hittle, and Judah’s big brother watched as Judah was brought closer to the glass with Amber pointing and looking over him.

The family’s video has since been liked more than 500,000 times in total on different social media platforms.

According to the Louisville Zoo, this was not the first time Amber has interacted with guests as she often taps the glass to get their attention.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faculty at Metropolitan Community College passed a no confidence vote in the chancellor and...
Faculty votes ‘no confidence’ in leadership at MCC
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted that when his sister called 911 for their mother (left) on...
‘Terrifying and unacceptable:’ Mayor blasts 911 wait times in Kansas City
The Clinton County sheriff said crowds of 10,000, possibly 15,000 people each day are expected...
Sheriff: Expect 10k-15k people per day over weekend to see body of exhumed nun

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaks to reporters about the...
Biden says debt default deal ‘very close’ while deadline now set at June 5
Gary Keller believes two hairstylists likely saved his life when they recognized something just...
Survivor surprises hairstylists who helped him after he suffered a stroke
When Staley High School students gathered in the gym Friday, they expected a typical assembly...
Alicia Keys surprises 1,500 Staley High School students with concert tickets
Police are on high alert after a homeless man violently attacked two people in downtown...
Violent attack in Lawrence has some residents on edge
The extra staff at KCI is not lost on the travelers. They said they see a difference.
KCI experiences busiest days since 2019