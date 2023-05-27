Driver in custody after crash kills man weed-eating in Platte County

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Rushville man is in custody after crashing and killing a man who was weed-eating in a yard in Platte County.

The Platte County Missouri Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Wesley Teague is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond. Teague faces a driving while impaired charge after crashing his 2015 Chevrolet Camaro on May 23.

Teague was traveling northbound on M Highway when police said his vehicle left the road in the 22000 block of M Highway at approximately 6:45 p.m. The Camaro struck Stephen Anderson, a 33-year-old man from Country Club Village, Missouri.

Anderson died at the scene. He was weed-eating in an adjacent yard when the crash occurred.

Teague is scheduled to appear in court on May 30 at 9 a.m.

