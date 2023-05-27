Crash between FedEx truck and train under investigation by Platte County Sheriff’s Office

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash between a FedEx truck and a train is being investigated by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m. at Oberdiek Lane and Missouri Highway 45.

The Sheriff’s Office said Oberdiek Lane is currently closed, but 45 Highway is open.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it when new information becomes available.

