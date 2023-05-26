What to do in Kansas City during Memorial Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There’s plenty to do in Kansas City this holiday weekend. For a full list of events in the City of Fountains, check below.

Cirque Du Soleil: Corteo May 26-28, various times



For the first time in the show’s history, Cirque Du Soleil comes to Kansas City this weekend. The show had its first performance at the T-Mobile Center on Thursday night, and will have others throughout the weekend.

“We have very high acrobatic elements as well as comedy moments, we have live bands we have live singers,” Acrobatic coach, Michael Ocampo told KCTV5 on Thursday.

Tickets can be found here.

Seeing Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster May 26-29



The small town of Gower, Missouri, is getting hundreds of visitors this week as people come from all over for what could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Four years after the death of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, members of the Benedictine Sisters of Mary dug up her remains to place them under an altar in the chapel.

Expecting to find bones, they instead found her inside the wooden coffin with her body intact, appearing to be incorrupt.

What is now being called “a miracle in Missouri” can be seen all weekend long at Benedictines of Mary Queen of Apostles.

Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing - The Exhibition May 26: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. May 27 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. May 28 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.



More than 60 years of Spider-Man’s history is on display at Union Station in the Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing exhibit throughout the weekend. The exhibition features 33 pieces of priceless original art including pages and covers by many of comics’ most popular and influential, an original script page with notes from Stan Lee (and the accompanying hand-drawn comic page), as well as digital art pieces from video games and animation.

We’re here at @UnionStationKC to give a sneak peak into the new Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing Exhibit and let me just say…it’s amazing! pic.twitter.com/XL0cd0bh0H — Joe Hennessy (@JoeKCTV5) May 24, 2023

Bank of America Celebration at the Station May 28, 8 p.m.



The Kansas City Symphony will put on a free concert on the South Plaza of Union Station and the North Lawn of the National World War I Museum and Memorial. Festivities for the event begin at 5 p.m. and include food trucks, live pre-concert entertainment and various vendors and booths.

The Symphony is led by Music Director Michael Stern and features special guests The Resilient performing works by Paul Simon, Leonard Cohen and more. The Resilient is a rock band primarily composed of severely wounded U.S. combat veterans. There will be a fireworks display as part of the grand finale.

More details can be found here.

Royals vs. Nationals May 26, 7:10 p.m. CT May 27, 3:10 p.m. CT May 28, 1:10 p.m. CT



The Kansas City Royals will be at Kauffman Stadium this weekend to host the Washington Nationals. On Saturday, the club is hosting Faith Night, with faith-based festivities and singing from local church choirs as part of the event. The Royals enter the weekend with a 15-36.

KC Current vs. Houston Dash May 26, 7 p.m. CT



Head out to Children’s Mercy Park on Friday night to see the Current take on the Houston Dash. Kansas City is looking to snap a four-match losing streak.

Oceans of Fun opens May 27, 11 a.m.



Worlds of Fun’s water park opens Saturday morning at 11 a.m. for the summer. Tickets to Oceans of Fun also include access to the Worlds of Fun portion of the park. For tickets and more info, visit here.

Shawnee Farmers Market May 27, 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.



Local vendors in Shawnee can be found at 11110 Johnson Drive. The market is open until noon each Saturday from May through October.

Flavors of Central Tour May 27, 10:30 a.m.



More than 40 authentic Latino restaurants along the Central Area corridor of Kansas City, Kansas, are participating in the Flavors of Central Tour this Saturday. Tickets for the event are $45 each and include vouchers for each of the participating restaurants. More information regarding the event can be found here.

National WWI Museum and Memorial Events May 26-29



Veterans and active-duty military get free general admission to the museum and the public will be required to pay half-price for tickets during Memorial Day weekend. A Memorial Day ceremony will take place Monday morning at 10 a.m. and a bell-tolling ceremony and presentation of colors will take place at noon.

More info on the events at the museum can be found here.

