Spectrum High School Star of the Week: Louisburg HS FFA State Champs

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week’s Spectrum High School Star of the Week is the entire Louisburg Future Farmers of America team! The team cleaned up at state this year with multiple state champion honors.  Congratulations to Louisburg FFA on being our Spectrum High School Star of the Week. Send us your nomination and tell us why they should be selected. Then tune in to KCTV5 News at 9 every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week.  Sponsored by Spectrum.

