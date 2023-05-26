Aging & Style
Shawnee man sentenced for creating child porn

(Source: Gray News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Shawnee man who created pornographic images of children was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison on Friday.

The man, 31-year-old Marquis Williams, pleaded guilty in February 2023 to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to court documents, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent information to the Shawnee Police Department in May 2021 regarding possible child pornography and solicitations over the internet. The tip said 230 child pornography images had been uploaded into a Dropbox account.

An investigation led to Williams, and with a search warrant for his residence, officers eventually located a cell phone containing 550 images of suspected child pornography. Among the images were some of Williams molesting two children under the age of 12.

Williams told investigators that the Dropbox account was his and he admitted to sexually assaulting the children.

On Friday, Williams received a sentence of 262 months in prison.

