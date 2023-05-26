Aging & Style
Royals host Nationals in rare interleague series

Two teams in a post-championship funk set to matchup at Kauffman Stadium this weekend
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez hits a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez hits a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Washington Nationals will be making the trip to Kansas City for the first time in seven seasons this Memorial Day weekend. The last matchup at Kauffman Stadium being in May of 2016 and last on the road in Washington taking place in July of 2019, both resulting in Washington taking a pair from the boys in blue.

The holiday weekend matchup in Kansas City will be between two teams playing in a post-championship funk with the 15-36 Royals winning the World Series in 2015 and the 21-29 Nationals claiming the title in 2019.

Big names for the Nationals that came through Kansas City’s door in 2016 like Trea Turner, Juan Soto or Bryce Harper and have been replaced by the youngest group of hitters in the majors with names like Jeimer Cadelario and Joey Meneses in the lineup. Washington is averaging 4.16 runs scored a game and 4.64 runs allowed while sitting tied for last in the National League and has dropped six of their last nine, but has generated 52 runs in the past 10 games.

The hometown team is averaging 3.88 runs scored and 5.31 runs allowed per game sitting second-to-last in the American League and has dropped seven of their last nine. Bobby Witt Jr. stands out for the Royals with seven doubles and homers in addition to 20 RBIs for Kansas City and Salvador Perez is 10-for-40 with a pair of doubles and four home runs in the last 10 games.

There is no doubt that the Royals have been hit hard with the injury bug. Especially with pitchers Brad Keller, Ryan Yarbrough and Kris Bubic both out, but outfielder Drew Waters is set to make his return for Memorial Day weekend. Waters is slated to hit ninth and play center field Friday night.

With that, the Royals will start Jordan Lyles who is 0-8 with a 6.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts. The Nationals will put Patrick Corbin on the bump who was a part of the 2019 World Series team. Corbin is coming off consecutive wins and hasn’t allowed any runs over 9 2/3 innings in two appearances against the Royals. The starter has a 3-5 record with 34 strikeouts.

This weekend’s first pitches will be at 7:10 p.m., 3:10 p.m. and 1:10pm respectively with Faith Night taking place Saturday. Tickets can be bought here.

Kansas City will head to St. Louis on Monday to start a series with the Cardinals on the holiday.

