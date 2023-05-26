Police looking for missing man not seen since Thursday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing man who hasn’t been seen since Thursday afternoon.

Kyle Chaffin, 36, left the area of Emanuel Cleaver Boulevard and E. 35th Street on May 25 at about 3 p.m. He was on foot.

The police said he is in need of medical care.

You are asked to call 911 right away if you know where he is.

He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and who weighs 165 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and gray shoes.

