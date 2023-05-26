Aging & Style
Pack your patience this holiday weekend

By Josh Jackson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Whether you’re driving, flying, or taking a bus or train this holiday weekend, you’re going to need to pack your patience.

This could be a record year for Memorial Day weekend traveling. AAA is projecting 42 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this weekend. That’s nearly 3 million more than 2022!

Jason Davies is headed to Florida to visit family. He’ll be making stops at several airports on his trip.

“I imagine they will be packed,” he said.

Nearly 3.4 million travelers are expected to fly to their destinations this holiday weekend. That’s an increase of 11% over last year.

“It’s expensive to fly, but you just save,” said Karla Hughes, who traveled to KC from Anchorage, Alaska, with her husband.

Despite high ticket prices, demand for flights is skyrocketing. In fact, this weekend could be the busiest at airports since 2005.

Gas prices are slightly lower this holiday compared to last year’s $4 per gallon average, resulting in 2 million more drivers hitting the road.

This is expected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000, when AAA started tracking holiday travel.

