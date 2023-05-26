Our talk with the author of “An American Corgi Goes to Balmoral”
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Missouri Native and Author Beth McClure joins Bill and Jillian to talk about her children’s book, “An American Corgi Goes to Balmoral,” which shares the adventures of a brave corgi in search of rescuing a friend. Beth shares her excitement for young readers who can enjoy the main character’s adventures while learning about the beautiful Balmoral Estate.
