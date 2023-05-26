Aging & Style
No criminal charges against KCK officer in fatal shooting of DoorDash driver

Amaree’ya Henderson
Amaree’ya Henderson(Family photo)
By Angie Ricono and Cyndi Fahrlander
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Wyandotte County District Attorney has announced there will be no criminal charges against a police officer who shot and killed Amaree’ya Henderson during a traffic stop on April 26.

The officer involved was with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

“Under Kansas law, an officer may use deadly force if he or she is in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death. At the time the officer discharged his weapons, the suspect was driving the car at a high rate of speed while the officer was stuck between the door and the driver’s compartment. While holding on to the moving vehicle the officer told the suspect to stop. The suspect continued to drive at a high rate of speed. The suspect refused commands to stop the vehicle and the officer discharged his weapon.”

Henderson was afraid of the police, according to the family’s attorney, due to a previous interaction with a different department. He asked his girlfriend in the car to FaceTime his mother during the traffic stop.

Henderson’s mother heard the gunshot while driving to the scene.

The family’s attorney openly questioned how an unarmed man could be shot and killed at a traffic stop.

The media release from the DA also states Henderson’s family and attorneys have been able to review the video footage which is their right under Kansas law.

The attorney representing Henderson’s family said a statement will be released shortly.

