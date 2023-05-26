Aging & Style
Lawrence man sentenced for attempted murder

38-year-old Adam Amyx was sentenced to six years in prison for attempted murder Friday.
38-year-old Adam Amyx was sentenced to six years in prison for attempted murder Friday.(Douglas County / KCTV5 illustration)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 38-year-old Lawrence man was sentenced Friday for attempted murder.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanna Valdez announced that Adam B. Amyx Jr. was sentenced to six years in prison for attempted second-degree murder after he tried to throw a woman into the Kansas River.

Amyx pleaded no contest to the charge in March.

The incident took place on April 14, 2022. Then, Amyx lifted a then 21-year-old woman over the bridge railing when she attempted to pass him as she walked northbound on the southbound bridge. The woman kicked Amyx several times and was able to run away when the man released his hold.

READ MORE: Man arrested following Mass Street attack

“Keeping our streets safe is a top priority for my office and those who threaten that safety will be held accountable,” Valdez said.

