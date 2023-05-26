Lansing man facing charges for multiple incidents accepts global plea deal

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A man facing charges related to damaging property, fleeing from police and possessing drugs has accepted a global plea deal so all the cases can be resolved.

David A. Kelly, a 30-year-old Lansing man, agreed to the plea deal Wednesday. He is now awaiting sentencing.

According to the Leavenworth County attorney, Kelly barricaded himself inside a Lansing home on Aug. 13 of last year. Before going inside, he broke a car window. He then broke, destroyed and defaced two televisions, a laptop, a fridge, a child’s PlayStation 4, a window, a curtain rod and a vacuum.

This led to felony criminal damage to property charges.

Then, on Nov. 27, Kelly returned to the home. He tried to go inside by the victim didn’t let him. Kelly then picked up a cinderblock and threw it at the victim’s windshield, which shattered it and scratched the hood.

This led to a misdemeanor criminal damage to property charge.

On Feb. 22 of this year, a Leavenworth officer spotted Kelly driving a white Cadillac near 10th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street. The officer knew his driver’s license had been suspended, turned on his lights and siren, and tried to initiate a traffic stop. Kelly started speeding and going against oncoming traffic. Several other drivers had to swerve off the road to avoid being hit. Kelly then illegally parked in the area of 3rd Avenue and Santa Fe before he “made a run for it.”

The officers towed his car and found a small bag containing a white crystal substance. It tested positive for methamphetamine.

This led to a possession of methamphetamine charge.

“We’re grateful for the diligent work our officers put into their cases,” County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “Our office takes every crime seriously, especially those involving repeat and serious offenders.”

