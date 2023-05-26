KU student identified as fall victim at national park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Glacier National Park has released the identity of the 28-year-old woman who died after falling to her death from an off-trail overhang.

Atheer Abdulrahman S. Alquahtani from Saudi Arabia was a graduate student who had just finished the first year of her master’s program at The University of Kansas. Friends say Alquahtani was traveling to celebrate.

On Monday afternoon, Alquahtani fell into a gorge and was eventually swept into a creek where passersby spotted her.

Despite efforts to resuscitate her, Alquahtani was declared deceased by emergency responders on the scene.

Law enforcement say there are no indications of foul play. Park officials report water-related incidents as the number one cause of death at Glacier National Park.

