Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KU student identified as fall victim at national park

(Stacker)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Glacier National Park has released the identity of the 28-year-old woman who died after falling to her death from an off-trail overhang.

Atheer Abdulrahman S. Alquahtani from Saudi Arabia was a graduate student who had just finished the first year of her master’s program at The University of Kansas. Friends say Alquahtani was traveling to celebrate.

On Monday afternoon, Alquahtani fell into a gorge and was eventually swept into a creek where passersby spotted her.

Despite efforts to resuscitate her, Alquahtani was declared deceased by emergency responders on the scene.

Law enforcement say there are no indications of foul play. Park officials report water-related incidents as the number one cause of death at Glacier National Park.

READ MORE: Kansas woman dies after falling into creek in Glacier National Park

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faculty at Metropolitan Community College passed a no confidence vote in the chancellor and...
Faculty votes ‘no confidence’ in leadership at MCC
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted that when his sister called 911 for their mother (left) on...
‘Terrifying and unacceptable:’ Mayor blasts 911 wait times in Kansas City
Generic image.
NB I-470 closed at Woods Chapel Road due to fatal crash

Latest News

The families accuse the popular social media app of being a conduit for drug dealers to reach...
Families file lawsuit against Snapchat, blame it for drug overdose deaths
Families file lawsuit against Snapchat, blame it for drug overdose deaths
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after scoring as Kansas City...
Photographer shoved by Davante Adams sues WR, Raiders and Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, holds the Super Bowl trophy as he and...
Four Chiefs to headline Big Slick weekend