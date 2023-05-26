KC Pet Project offering $30 adoptions for Memorial Day Weekend, at crisis capacity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you are in the market or looking to add a furry, four-legged friend the KC Pet Project would love to see you over Memorial Day Weekend.

KC Pet Project is crisis capacity due to the high numbers of dogs flooding into their shelter, many of whom have been in the shelter 30 days or longer. They are out of space to house any more dogs in any place in their building or at their offsite adoption locations.

From Friday, May 26 to Monday, May 29, the KC Pet Project will have $30 adoption fees for pets. This will be at the KC Campus for Animal Care, the Zona Rosa Adoption Center, and at the Petco store on 95 in Overland Park. Pets currently in foster homes qualify as well.

All dogs 30 pounds or more and adult cats will be $30 during the four-day event, which means most of the available pets at KC Pet Project can be adopted at the discounted price.

“As an organization, we do not want to be in this position where we have to consider euthanasia because we are out of space. Our goal is to save as many homeless pets in our community as possible and to help them find new homes - or be reunited with their families,” said Tori Fugate, chief communications officer at KC Pet Project. “We need to find placement for 150 dogs this Memorial Day weekend. We are heartbroken that this is where we are, but we are out of options to ensure the well-being, humane care, and safety of the dogs, staff and volunteers. This is why we must have our community’s help now. We can’t do this alone – it will take all of us working together to help these deserving pets in our care.”

Adoption fees cover vaccinations, microchipping, and spay/neuter surgery.

To see the pets currently available through the KC Pet Project, you can visit their website here.

