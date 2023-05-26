Aging & Style
Johnson cleared medically by NBA following combine testing

FILE: Kansas State's Keyontae Johnson (11) reacts after shooting a three-point basket in the...
FILE: Kansas State's Keyontae Johnson (11) reacts after shooting a three-point basket in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - A medical pathway has been cleared for Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson to make his NBA dreams come true.

On Friday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the NBA’s Fitness to Play panel cleared Johnson, which will allow for him to be selected in June’s 2023 NBA Draft.

Johnson’s medical status was under question after he collapsed on the court during a game between Florida and Florida State in December 2020. He was diagnosed with a heart condition at the University of Florida and had to transfer elsewhere to be cleared to play again.

Johnson reacted to the news on Twitter, responding with head coach Jerome Tang and the program’s catch phrase “Crazy Faith.”

After doctors cleared him to play at Kansas State, Johnson played to a level that earned him Third Team All-American honors during the 2022-23 season. He helped the Wildcats reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Consensus mock drafts project him to be a second-round draft pick. He participated in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago last week.

