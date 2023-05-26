Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Four Chiefs to headline Big Slick weekend

Star-studded Big Slick weekend adds returners Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce with two more Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, holds the Super Bowl trophy as he and...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, holds the Super Bowl trophy as he and tight end Travis Kelce walk on the stage at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)(Steve Luciano | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Super Bowl champions Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are among the most recently announced celebrities to participate in the upcoming Big Slick Celebrity Weekend June 2-3. Other Chiefs attending the weekend in Kansas City include Dustin Colquitt and Creed Humphrey in the annual event that raises money for Children’s Mercy, a pediatric hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

The hometown heroes and Super Bowl champions will join Kansas City natives and veteran hosts Eric Stonestreet, Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle and David Koechner. Another area native, Heidi Gardner, who became a prominent cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” was named the sixth host this year.

The event has grown exponentially from a poker tournament in 2010 in its inaugural year to upwards of $17 million raised for the pediatric hospital in 13 years. 2022′s events raised more than $3.5 million in funds for the Cancer Center within the hospital.

The initial event is a “Just Us” VIP Event on the first day of June for $5,000 hosted at a private residence with all celebrities involved. The next day’s events include the Celebrity Softball Game with tickets starting at $40 followed by a VIP Meet and Greet Experience at “The K” which is sold out. The Big Slick Party and Show concludes the weekend’s festivities at the T-Mobile Center that you can see starting at $75.

General admission or VIP tickets that allow you to meet these and more celebrity guests, can be purchased here.

READ MORE: Three stars return to Big Slick Celebrity Weekend

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faculty at Metropolitan Community College passed a no confidence vote in the chancellor and...
Faculty votes ‘no confidence’ in leadership at MCC
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted that when his sister called 911 for their mother (left) on...
‘Terrifying and unacceptable:’ Mayor blasts 911 wait times in Kansas City
Generic image.
NB I-470 closed at Woods Chapel Road due to fatal crash

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after scoring as Kansas City...
Photographer shoved by Davante Adams sues WR, Raiders and Chiefs
Highway with cars and travelers
Significant uptick in travelers expected for Memorial Day weekend
- clipped version
Sheriff: Expect 10k-15k people per day over weekend to see body of exhumed nun