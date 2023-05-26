Four Chiefs to headline Big Slick weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Super Bowl champions Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are among the most recently announced celebrities to participate in the upcoming Big Slick Celebrity Weekend June 2-3. Other Chiefs attending the weekend in Kansas City include Dustin Colquitt and Creed Humphrey in the annual event that raises money for Children’s Mercy, a pediatric hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

The hometown heroes and Super Bowl champions will join Kansas City natives and veteran hosts Eric Stonestreet, Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle and David Koechner. Another area native, Heidi Gardner, who became a prominent cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” was named the sixth host this year.

The event has grown exponentially from a poker tournament in 2010 in its inaugural year to upwards of $17 million raised for the pediatric hospital in 13 years. 2022′s events raised more than $3.5 million in funds for the Cancer Center within the hospital.

The initial event is a “Just Us” VIP Event on the first day of June for $5,000 hosted at a private residence with all celebrities involved. The next day’s events include the Celebrity Softball Game with tickets starting at $40 followed by a VIP Meet and Greet Experience at “The K” which is sold out. The Big Slick Party and Show concludes the weekend’s festivities at the T-Mobile Center that you can see starting at $75.

General admission or VIP tickets that allow you to meet these and more celebrity guests, can be purchased here.

Yes! Thanks @Chiefs for loaning us these superstars for the #BigSlickKC weekend. And no, we won't be putting Kelce on the mound. Let's do this!#BigSlickEnergy #SoMuchBS 💙 https://t.co/qwnVCULT7K — bigslickkc (@BigSlickKC) May 26, 2023

