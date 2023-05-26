FORECAST: Pleasant, sunny conditions expected Saturday

This fantastic weather will continue into the weekend. Clear skies and light easterly winds will send the low near 50 degrees by daybreak Saturday. By the afternoon, look for plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. It will feel comfortable as well, with lower humidity around. On Sunday, look for a mix of sun and clouds. It will be slightly warmer, as highs top out in the low to middle 80s. Warmer temperatures will continue to be the trend heading into Memorial Day and as we make it through the beginning of June. For next week, we will likely see slim chances of rain and highs generally in the middle to upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.