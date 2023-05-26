FORECAST: High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s – steadily climbing throughout the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With high pressure centered more towards Lake Michigan, our cold front that was centered over the city yesterday morning has now been forced more west into central Kansas. On the other side of this front is another area of high pressure coming off of the southern Rockies within Colorado. This will keep this weak front positioned within central Nebraska, through Kansas, and slowly wrap down into southern Arkansas. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop along this line, but being that the Missouri River Valley is on the opposite side of this front, high pressure will be our dominant feature and will remain moving into much of the Memorial Day weekend.

Mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon with temperatures increasing to the upper 70s and lower 80s along with an easterly flow between 10 mph and 15 mph. We will steadily climb the temperatures into the lower 80s throughout the weekend along with a slow build of cloud content towards Memorial Day. UV rays throughout today and the weekend are expected to be very high. This means your burn time outdoors will range between 40 minutes and 50 minutes, so please apply sunscreen if you expect to be outdoors for long periods of time. Wind will remain in either an easterly or southeasterly flow between five and 15 mph throughout the weekend. By Memorial Day Monday, partly cloudy today with mostly cloudy skies expected. Wet weather chances are minimal, but do increase to around 20% by the mid to late evening.

As we move into the short work week, Expect rain chances between 20 to 30% starting Tuesday through the beginning of the following weekend. Afternoon temperatures are expected to steadily climb with the upper 80s and potentially lower 90s as early as Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.