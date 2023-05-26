FORECAST: Cooler temperatures expected Friday

For Thursday evening, we get clearing skies and cooler temperatures. We may still see an isolated shower or storm pop up before the sun sets but, otherwise, look for dry weather with temperatures falling into the upper 50s by daybreak Friday. By the afternoon, expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The humidity will be much lower than in previous days, which will make for a phenomenal weekend! Highs on Saturday will likely top out near 80 degrees. For Sunday, expect temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. It does look much warmer next week, though, with temperatures expected to reach the middle to upper 80s as early as Tuesday. They will continue to be above normal through the beginning of June. Rain chances look slim at this time, but each afternoon for most of next week could feature a few pop up showers and storms.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.