Buckner man searches for stolen monster truck

By Nathan Vickers
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKNER, Mo. (KCTV) - There aren’t a lot of trucks like Corey Schlicher’s in Buckner, Missouri.

His rig, which he has been working on for several years, is unmistakable. It’s a 1977 Chevrolet K20 decked out with tractor tires.

Schlicher has taken the truck to mud runs and car shows around the state, and it’s always a conversation starter.

“I even started a truck club out of it,” he said. “I’ve made more friends out of it than anything in my whole life.”

Schlicher had been keeping the truck at a secured storage unit facility in Buckner. He had just stored it on top of his new trailer so he could take it to an event in Poplar Bluff this June.

But, earlier this month, someone with a code to the business drove an F-250 into the lot and towed off both the trailer and Schlicher’s monster truck.

“I never expected anyone to take that thing,” Schlicher said. “It’s 9 feet wide and 12 feet tall. It’s a big truck.”

Sgt. Matthew Turner said the Buckner Police Department is investigating the theft. He agreed that the conspicuousness of the vehicle may help someone identify it, but cautioned that even custom cars are often targets for thieves.

“We have increased patrols, so hopefully we can get the owner’s property back to him,” Turner said.

Schlicher has been posting in social media groups like Stolen KC, hoping to locate the truck or its components. He also had help from Brian Martin, a local tow truck operator.

On Thursday, they had a lead on what they believed were the tractor tires for the truck. Schlicher had received a video of the tires at a Kansas City property. He and Martin drove to the address, hoping to load them onto Martin’s tow truck.

“Just trying to help the guy get his truck back,” Martin said. “I know it’s got a lot of sentimental value to him.”

However, by the time they got there, the tires had apparently been moved.

“It’s kind of a guessing game,” Schlicher said. “It’s definitely been taken apart. It’s devastating to know that.”

Schlicher is hoping that he’ll get more tips in the next few days and, possibly, assemble enough parts to start rebuilding his rig.

“If we can find out who does this stuff, we can slow it down or stop it,” he said. “If you see something, say something.”

