World renowned circus debuts in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the first time, Cirque du Soleil: Corteo will debut in Kansas City. The production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first premiered in Montreal in April 2005 and now makes a stop in the City of Fountains.

The show depicts a story of a clown viewing his own funeral in the form of a carnival atmosphere. With acrobatics, live music, and stunts, the performance staff said the show is one of the most acrobatic of its kind.

“We have very high acrobatic elements as well as comedy moments, we have live bands we have live singers,” Acrobatic coach, Michael Ocampo said.

Altogether, the crew is 108 people made up of performers, producers, directors, chefs, and others. The cast includes 27 nationalities, speaking 20 different languages.

“We go to a lot of different countries, a lot of different states,” Head Chef, Devlyn Robie said. “We try and use all the local food, we can do local dishes depending on where people are from if they’re from another country we will try and do the local dish they prefer.”

Performance Schedule and Tickets

Thursday, May 25th, 2022 at 7:30pm

Friday, May 26th, 2022 at 7:30pm

Saturday, May 27th, 2022 at 3:30pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, May 28th, 2022 at 1pm & 5pm

