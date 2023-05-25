Aging & Style
Woman wins lottery jackpot thanks to grocery store running out of bananas

By Pat Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A Virginia woman recently hit a lottery jackpot thanks to a grocery store running out of bananas.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Nancy Webb went shopping over the weekend to pick up some bananas along with a few groceries, but the store was out of the fruit.

So, she went back to the store the following day and purchased bananas plus a lottery ticket.

And that 100X The Money ticket ended up returning a cool $300,000.

Webb told lottery officials she found out she was a winner after scratching the ticket in the parking lot of the Kroger store.

Officials said the lucky winner told them that she doesn’t play the lottery very often.

