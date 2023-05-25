Three stars return to Big Slick Celebrity Weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Self-proclaimed “limbo champion” and “Firefly Lane” star Sarah Chalke, WWE wrestler Baron Corbin and lead guitarist and singer for the rock band Daughtry Chris Daughtry will return to Kansas City June 2-3 to attend the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, which raises money for Children’s Mercy, a pediatric hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Big Slick veterans will join Kansas City area natives and long-time hosts Eric Stonestreet, Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle and David Koechner. Heidi Gardner, another Kansas City native who rose to fame as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” will be the sixth host this year.

The event, which includes a celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium on Friday night and an entertainment show at the T-Mobile Center on Saturday night, has raised over $17 million for the the children’s hospital since its inception in 2010, where it began as a poker tournament. Last year, it boasted a donation of more than $3.5 million for the hospital’s Cancer Center.

General admission or VIP tickets, which include meet and greet opportunities with the celebrity guests, can be purchased here.

The remaining celebrities will be announced through Friday on the organization’s social media pages. The newest guests will join “Stranger Things” Finn Wolfhard, Samm Levine of “Inglorious Bastards” and “Freaks and Geeks,” parody artist Al Yankovic and comedian Sarah Tiana among others.

