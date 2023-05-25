Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Three stars return to Big Slick Celebrity Weekend

Chris Daughtry, the lead singer and guitarist of the rock band Daughtry, is returning to raise...
Chris Daughtry, the lead singer and guitarist of the rock band Daughtry, is returning to raise money for Children's Mercy at the annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend June 2-3.(KCRG)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Self-proclaimed “limbo champion” and “Firefly Lane” star Sarah Chalke, WWE wrestler Baron Corbin and lead guitarist and singer for the rock band Daughtry Chris Daughtry will return to Kansas City June 2-3 to attend the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, which raises money for Children’s Mercy, a pediatric hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Big Slick veterans will join Kansas City area natives and long-time hosts Eric Stonestreet, Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle and David Koechner. Heidi Gardner, another Kansas City native who rose to fame as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” will be the sixth host this year.

The event, which includes a celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium on Friday night and an entertainment show at the T-Mobile Center on Saturday night, has raised over $17 million for the the children’s hospital since its inception in 2010, where it began as a poker tournament. Last year, it boasted a donation of more than $3.5 million for the hospital’s Cancer Center.

General admission or VIP tickets, which include meet and greet opportunities with the celebrity guests, can be purchased here.

The remaining celebrities will be announced through Friday on the organization’s social media pages. The newest guests will join “Stranger Things” Finn Wolfhard, Samm Levine of “Inglorious Bastards” and “Freaks and Geeks,” parody artist Al Yankovic and comedian Sarah Tiana among others.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search warrant filed during an investigation into the death of a baby, whose body was...
Search warrant executed after baby’s body is found in woods on Mother’s Day
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
A dispute over HOA policies escalated to a group of people cutting out gates at a private...
Linn County sheriff investigating damage to gates at lakeside HOA community
Former Paola High School track coach Chad Kelsey was arrested on child sex crime charges on May...
Paola High School track coach arrested, terminated following rape, child sex crime charges
Faculty at Metropolitan Community College passed a no confidence vote in the chancellor and...
Faculty votes ‘no confidence’ in leadership at MCC

Latest News

Officials announced a Sun Fresh market would open in the Red Bridge Shopping Center.
Red Bridge Farm Fresh Market could open in south KC addressing food desert
FILE — The latest data from the Mid-America Regional Council, which tracks 911 hold times for...
Data: Here’s how long people wait on hold for 911 in KC
FILE - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
‘Terrifying and unacceptable: Mayor blasts 911 wait times in Kansas City
'Cirque du Soleil: Corteo' makes its way to Kansas City
'Cirque du Soleil: Corteo' makes its way to Kansas City