‘Terrifying and unacceptable: Mayor blasts 911 wait times in Kansas City

FILE - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
FILE - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Cyndi Fahrlander
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This morning, Mayor Quinton Lucus went public with a scary story. He tweeted that when his sister called 911 for their mother yesterday, she waited on hold for five minutes.

It wasn’t an isolated incident.

Hundreds of people saw the tweet; many responded with similar horror stories.

“In the middle of the night, a man was trying to break into my house. I was on hold for 6 minutes and it took the officers almost 12 minutes to get to my house,” wrote one respondent.

KCTV5 INVESTIGATES

911 wait times have been the focus of numerous KCTV5 Investigations. We’ve collected the latest data from the Mid-America Regional Council that shows the answering time is not getting better, in fact, it’s getting worse.

Many people responding to the mayor’s tweet were supportive but the conversation allowed some to voice ongoing frustration.

“Only 5 minutes? That’s a short wait for KC,” said one respondent.

“When I called and the same thing happened to me. When I mentioned that this was wrong her response was vote the people out that defunded us,” tweeted another.

In our earlier reports, KCPD cited staffing issues as the root cause of the problem.

To see the latest date on 911 hold times, click here.

