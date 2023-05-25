Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Silver Dollar City shuts down popular steam train ride following incident Thursday

Silver Dollar City shuts down popular steam train ride following incident Thursday.
Silver Dollar City shuts down popular steam train ride following incident Thursday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City officials say its famous steam train will remain closed until further notice after another incident on Thursday.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Officials say the front wheels of car three on the train went off the track by about two inches. It caused cars two and three to separate. Park officials say new safety protocols worked as designed, stopping the train. It also kept all of the remaining cars upright.

Park officials unloaded all the passengers from the train and returned them to the park. One passenger reported a minor injury but declined medical care.

The train derailed in October, injuring six people. According to a report from the Fire Marshal’s Office and Wolf Railway Consulting, there was uneven wear on a side bearing allowing carriage #3 to lean, springs in trucks were not the same height, there was a misalignment of the rails, railroad tie spacing was not consistent, and there were loose joint bolts. MoDOT officials also report another possible cause could have been a track warp where the train car derailed.

State investigators gave Silver Dollar City several recommendations. The park reopened the ride for the 2023 season.

CLICK for the link to the story regarding the investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The Clinton County sheriff said crowds of 10,000, possibly 15,000 people each day are expected...
Sheriff: Expect 10k-15k people per day over weekend to see body of exhumed nun
KU student identified as fall victim at national park
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
Faculty at Metropolitan Community College passed a no confidence vote in the chancellor and...
Faculty votes ‘no confidence’ in leadership at MCC

Latest News

30-year-old Ronald L. Thompson was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a knife attack at an...
Sugar Creek man sentenced to 20 years for knife attack
Friday night shooting kills 1 in KCMO
38-year-old Wesley Teague is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond after crashing and killing...
Driver in custody after crash kills man weed-eating in Platte County
Kansas paramedic charged with sexually assaulting heavily drugged woman
Rollover crash on Highway 7 seriously injures man