Representation Matters: BXKC launches new membership platform “Proximity”
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
In this week’s Representation Matters series, Black Excellence KC’s Craig Moore II joins the show to talk about the non-profit and how they are creating unique opportunities in our community. Craig also gives details on BXKC’s new membership based platform, “Proximity,” and how it’s designed to help members find jobs and other professional development opportunities.
