Red Bridge Farm Fresh Market could open in south KC addressing food desert

Officials announced a Sun Fresh market would open in the Red Bridge Shopping Center.
Officials announced a Sun Fresh market would open in the Red Bridge Shopping Center.
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new grocer is taking over the former Red Bridge Shopping Center’s Sun Fresh store which closed earlier this year.

The new, affordable “Red Bridge Farm Fresh Market” in south Kansas City is combating a food desert while also creating more than 80 minimum-wage jobs.

A KCTV5 crew spoke with community members near the store at 11212 Holmes Road in February when the closing was announced. South KC Alliance President John Sharp said then that nobody wants to live in a neighborhood where they have to make a 20-minute drive to get basic needs for their household. Vice President at LANE4 Property Group Brandon Buckley said then too that finding a new grocer was the company’s top priority and it looks like they have done just that leading us to Thursday morning.

The USDA Food Access Research Atlas shows low-impact and low-access areas to healthy food, AKA food deserts. The color system tracts where a significant number or share of residents is more than 1 mile or 10 miles from the nearest supermarket, and the Kansas City metro has several areas highlighted.

Mayor Quinton Lucas announced the city’s partnership with ownership of Red Bridge Shopping Center at 8 a.m. on Thursday alongside Sixth District-at-Large Councilwoman Andrea Bough, Red Bridge Farm Fresh Market Manager Mo Mussallet, LANE4 Property Group Partner Brandon Buckley, and Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City President Tracey Lewis.

The concept for the grocery store needs city council approval, as well as construction planning and design before it can open.

City leadership stated they were confident the store would open.

