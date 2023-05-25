Our conversation with Season 44’s “Sole Survivor”

Season 44 of Survivor was filled with all sorts of twists, turns, and challenges for this round of castaways. Spoiler alert, someone has to be crowned at the end of it all and we got the chance to talk to him after last night’s season finale. Watch this to hear what Survivor Season 44 winner Jamil Arocho thought about this season’s challenges and what he plans to do with his million dollars in prize money.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.