NB I-470 closed at Woods Chapel Road due to fatal crash

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Northbound I-470 is closed at Woods Chapel Road after someone crashed into a bridge pillar and passed away.

According to KC Scout, this happened just after 3 p.m.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

No estimated clearance time has been shared yet.

Flames and black smoke could be seen coming from the vehicle.

Missouri State Highway Patrol will be investigating.

