Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

NB I-470 closed at Woods Chapel Road due to fatal crash

Generic image.
Generic image.(MGN)
By David Pinter
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Northbound I-470 is closed at Woods Chapel Road after someone crashed into a bridge pillar and passed away.

According to KC Scout, this happened just after 3 p.m.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

No estimated clearance time has been shared yet.

Flames and black smoke could be seen coming from the vehicle.

Missouri State Highway Patrol will be investigating.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
A search warrant filed during an investigation into the death of a baby, whose body was...
Search warrant executed after baby’s body is found in woods on Mother’s Day
A dispute over HOA policies escalated to a group of people cutting out gates at a private...
Linn County sheriff investigating damage to gates at lakeside HOA community
Faculty at Metropolitan Community College passed a no confidence vote in the chancellor and...
Faculty votes ‘no confidence’ in leadership at MCC
Former Paola High School track coach Chad Kelsey was arrested on child sex crime charges on May...
Paola High School track coach arrested, terminated following rape, child sex crime investigation

Latest News

A suicidal teen was safely talked down from the Worlds of Fun water tower when his middle...
Clay County deputy saves suicidal teen who climbed Worlds of Fun water tower
Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted that when his sister called 911 for their mother (left) on...
‘Terrifying and unacceptable:’ Mayor blasts 911 wait times in Kansas City
The South Loop Link Project would create an urban park on the south side of KC’s Central...
Here’s what the $200 million South Loop urban park over I-670 could look like
The new KCI terminal opened for the first time on Feb. 28, 2023.
Memorial Day travel expected to break pre-pandemic records at KCI