Man sentenced for stalking people, damaging vehicles with axe

Jeffery A. Adams.
Jeffery A. Adams.(Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A Leavenworth man who stalked people and damaged vehicles with an axe has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

According to the Leavenworth county attorney, 49-year-old Jeffery A. Adams received a 14-month sentence for criminal damage to property and a 12-month sentence for stalking. Both sentences will run consecutively, which leads to a total of 26 months in prison (2.17 years).

Adams did plead guilty to the charges.

Home surveillance video showed that, on May 24 of last year, Adams used an axe to vandalize multiple parked vehicles outside the victim’s residence on S. 22nd Street near downtown. This is what resulted in the criminal damage to property charge.

Then, on June 4, police received a call about Adams’ harassment and threats toward victims at the same location on S. 22nd Street. One of the victims was washing his car in the driveway when Adams approached and shouted at him from his vehicle. This led to the stalking charge.

The investigation found that Adams had engaged in repeated acts of harassment against the victims, including posting messages on social media, sending threatening messages, driving by their home and business, and yelling at them while they were outside.

“The consequences of a crime like this go beyond just monetary damage,” County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “The associated fear, anger, and frustration can have long-lasting effects. Fortunately, nobody was harmed, and we hope that this puts an end to the harassment.”

