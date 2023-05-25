Man arrested following Mass Street attack

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A man was arrested Thursday morning following a violent attack in downtown Lawrence the night prior.

The Lawrence Police Department said they spent Wednesday night searching for a homeless man who was accused of a violent attack in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street. A man and woman were found with head injuries following an encounter with the 34-year-old suspect just before 9:40 p.m.

The two victims were walking on the sidewalk when the man approached them and began striking them with his fists without warning. He then left the area.

Just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning officers were called to 12th and Pennsylvania Street regarding a man armed with a knife who matched the description of the suspect. Officers arrested Deonte Darrell Jackson in a nearby backyard and took him to the Douglas County Correctional Facility, where he was booked on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery, criminal damage and disorderly conduct.

“Our department is outraged by this event,” Chief Rich Lockhart said. “As an agency and a city, we cannot tolerate this type of behavior.”

Lockhart said concerns were raised last fall about safety in downtown Lawrence, resulting in officers being directed to conduct foot patrols beginning in November. In light of Wednesday night’s incident, Lockhart said an increased effort will be made to keep the downtown area safe and secure.

