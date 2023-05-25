KCTV5 to expand newsroom operation, add 8 full-time journalists

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - The demand for local news in the Kansas City metro area continues to grow, and with that demand, KCTV5 is growing its news team.

The station is adding eight full-time positions to its newsroom. All eight positions, which include a mix of on-air talent, news production, and digital positions, are currently posted on the station’s website.

“Kansas City deserves a news team that can provide comprehensive coverage across our local communities no matter the time of day,” said Josh Morgan, news director at KCTV5. “The addition of these eight positions, along with the incredible talent already in this building, will allow KCTV5 to be a leader in this community for years to come.”

KCTV5 recently announced the promotions of Bill Hurrelbrink and Carolina Cruz to co-anchor of KCTV5 News This Morning, which airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 to 7 a.m. The station also just welcomed a new meteorologist, Savannah Tennyson, to the StormTrack5 weather team.

“Viewers tell us every day about how important local stories and local coverage is to them,” said Curtis Miles, president and general manager of KCTV-KSMO. “We are thrilled to be adding staff and promoting local talent to help us provide the best possible content on every device.”

This fall, KCTV5 will add a brand new newscast at 3:30 p.m., the only one of its kind in the Kansas City television market. That newscast debuts on Monday, Sept. 11 at 3:30 pm., directly following the debut of another new program, InvestigateTV+, a 30-minute news magazine show produced by KCTV5′s parent company, Gray Television.

Gray Television is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States.

