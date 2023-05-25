Aging & Style
KCFD battalion chief saved lives in Mendon train derailment. Last night, he rescued a baseball fan.

Todd Covington, a Kansas City firefighter, was credited with performing the Heimlich Maneuver...
Todd Covington, a Kansas City firefighter, was credited with performing the Heimlich Maneuver to help save a choking fan at a Washington Nationals game on May 24, 2023.(Grant Paulsen/Twitter)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City firefighter and nurse attended a Washington Nationals game Wednesday night, having been in the nation’s capital to receive an award for his efforts nearly a year ago.

Todd Covington, a battalion chief with the Kansas City Fire Department, who had helped pull train passengers to safety when an Amtrak train derailed near Mendon, Missouri, once again found himself in a life-saving situation.

Covington told NBC Sports Washington reporter Grant Paulsen he was watching the game when he heard fans yelling that someone was choking.

He jumped over rows of seats and began giving the fan blows to their back before performing the Heimlich maneuver. The foreign object was dislodged about 20 seconds later, FOX5 DC reported.

“We overuse the term hero but the guy saved a person’s life. Legit hero,” Paulsen tweeted.

“We just chalk another one up for the good guys,” Covington told him with a laugh.

