Kansas City Current launches new collaboration with MADE MOBB

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current announced Thursday the first collaborative merchandise line with local streetwear brand MADE MOBB with design input from Current midfielder Chardonnay Curran and defender Hailie Mac.

MADE MOBB is a locally and AAPI-owned business launching the new line in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The brand was established in 2013 to create pieces with Midwestern values in mind like hard work, craftmanship, culture and community.

The collaboration simply means more to Curran who is an Asian American and Pacific Islander herself.

“It was really cool to work with everyone at MADE MOBB to design this collaboration,” said Curran. “I love when we get to work with local businesses, but it’s even better when we get to support minority-owned companies, especially around Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. This collaboration is even more special to me as an Asian American and Pacific Islander because I get to connect with people who share my heritage, even though I am far away from home right now. I hope the fans love our new shirts.”

The new line can be found online or at the Current’s next match on Friday, May 26 against the Houston Dash.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.