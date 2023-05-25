Aging & Style
Kansas adults eligible for free, online therapy through University of Kansas

The University of Kansas is offering free, online therapy to adults living in Kansas this summer.
By Jenna Barackman
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Struggling with anxiety, depression or in general? University of Kansas professor Dr. Brian Cole may have a cheap solution.

The University of Kansas Center for Psychoeducational Services is offering nine free, online therapy sessions for any adults living in Kansas to treat depression, anxiety or “general life concerns.” Sessions are provided by students and faculty in the counseling psychology programs at the university, and will focus on “client strengths and building hope.”

The program, which is conducted through the university’s Positive Psychotherapy Clinic, has limited openings for the summer. Those interested are encouraged to apply as soon as possible by filling out this form or emailing Cole at bricole@ku.edu.

