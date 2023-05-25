Incoming KU students face housing challenges

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - This upcoming school year could be a record class at KU and, despite housing complaints from some students, university officials said they have a plan.

Eldana Kebede said she applied to the University of Kansas in the fall, got early admission and picked a roommate, but then suddenly ran into an issue.

“Once it was our turn to pick a room, we got an email saying that about 3,000 people actually got admitted,” Kebede said. “That’s a large amount of students that we’re expecting and we have this many rooms available, and we’re trying to work things out to open up more rooms.”

KU issued this statement: “The priority deadline to contract and select on-campus housing was May 1, 2023. Students who have already signed up on the Expanded Housing list are still guaranteed housing by KU Student Housing for the 23-24 academic year. Information will be communicated to this group by late May.”

Kebede said she eventually was granted an economy room, which is designed for three people.

“We had our list of what we wanted and knowing that we weren’t able to get what we wanted was really upsetting and stressful,” Kebede said.

University officials said they’re expecting another strong class in the wake of last year’s class, which was the second-largest in KU history. The largest was in 2008.

Kebede is now sending this message to others looking for housing in the future:

“Sign up for housing as soon as it’s available,” she said. “Pay your deposit fee and everything as early as possible. I’m just thankful to be able to get a room and be able to live on campus, so I really can’t complain.”

KU officials said that, moving forward, noncommitted students who want to live with KU Student Housing can sign up on a standby list.

They said they cannot guarantee them housing at this time but, as space becomes available, they will accept the students’ pending contract and assign them to a space.

