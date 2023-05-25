Here’s what the $200 million South Loop urban park over I-670 could look like

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A third design proposal for the $200 million South Loop Park Project, which was announced last year, was submitted for feedback from Kansas City residents. Unlike the first two proposals, the newest rendition will not block any roadways.

The urban park, which will cover approximately 4.6 acres over Interstate 670 from Wyandotte Street to Grand Boulevard, is expected to transform the area by bringing greenery to a concrete-clad downtown area, blocking some traffic noise and linking the Crossroads Arts District, adjacent neighborhoods and the city’s Central Business District to the growing downtown area.

Last month, Kansas City residents had the chance to review two design proposals – each proposing a partial closure of a major downtown street, causing potential traffic jams or diversions. A new, third proposal would not close any portions of the downtown roads.

The first would place a larger park between east side of Wyandotte Street and the west side of Main Street, blocking a portion of Baltimore Avenue between Truman Road. Other, smaller park areas would be nestled in between the major streets without siphoning off a portion of other roads.

The second proposal would place a larger park spanning from the east side of Main Street to the West side of Grand Boulevard, blocking a portion of Walnut Street between Truman Road. Two portions of park space – the first of which would lie between the east side Wyandotte Street and the west side of Baltimore Avenue, and the second between the east side of Baltimore Avenue and the west side of Main Street – would be connected through an elevated walkway over Baltimore Avenue.

A third proposal would include the elevated walkway above Baltimore Avenue but would not block any roads.

Images of the renderings were shared on social media.

The park is expected to be completed by the time World Cup tourists visit the metro in 2026, and is expected to feature accessible, public play areas, public entertainment forums and multimodal transportation options. The city is still working to raise the estimated $200 million

