Here are some common questions you might have about working with a financial advisor

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Grace sits down with financial expert Jonathon McCoy to learn more about some of the most common questions people have when thinking about working with a financial advisory company. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

