Franklin County man added to FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives

FBI is offering a $250,000 award for information that leads to the arrest of Donald E. Fields II
Donald Eugene Fields II is wanted by the FBI.
Donald Eugene Fields II is wanted by the FBI.(FBI)
By Kalie Strain
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Franklin County man has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Donald E. Fields II, 59, is wanted on child sex trafficking and child rape charges in both state and federal court.

Fields was indicted on one count of child sex trafficking in the U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Dec. 7, 2022. Fields had a co-defendant, Theodore J. Sartori Sr., 62, indicted on the same charge. Sartori was arrested and pleaded not guilty in December 2022.

WANTED: FBI searching for man facing child sex trafficking charges

Both men are accused of knowingly attempting to recruit, entice, provide, patronize and solicit a minor in a sex act from January 2013 until June 2017.

In a December 2022 court hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Dianna Collins accused Sartori of giving Fields cash, cars, motorcycles, vacations and Christmas presents in exchange for access to the victim.

Fields also faces 15 charges in the Franklin County Circuit Court, which include statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child molestation, sexual misconduct and witness tampering.

A warrant was issued against Fields from the Franklin County Circuit Court after he failed to show up to a March 2022 hearing and left his home, according to court records.

A Phelps County woman is believed to be in a romantic relationship with and could be hiding out with Fields. Jennifer Isgriggs, who also goes by Jennifer Fields, is wanted by Phelps County on a felony warrant for failure to pay child support. Anyone with information on Isgriggs is asked to call the Phelps County Prosecuting attorney at 573-458-6170 or the FBI.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about Fields to call 1-800-225-5325 or visit the FBI website. An award for up to $250,000 is being offered for information that leads to Fields’ arrest.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

