FORECAST: Clouds early Thursday with mostly sunny skies later on

By Greg Bennett
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The low pressure has now dissipated, we have still developed a cold front that hovers around the Missouri River Valley today. With yet more moisture filtering in from the south, clouds and foggy conditions have been plaguing our morning commute. And showers are still expected to develop, mainly towards the late morning and mid-afternoon. Severe weather activity is unlikely, but a few isolated thunderstorms are still plausible. Taking the umbrella with you before you start your day would be a wise choice.

Afternoon temperatures remain above average featured in the lower 80s as we are still ahead of the front. Will become a bit more seasonal, moving into Friday’s forecast as the front pass is overhead and the dryer trend things to high-pressure takes over. Mostly clear to partly sunny skies are expected moving through our entire Memorial Day holiday with temperatures ranging in the low 80s to middle 80s. As of right now, we are setting up for ideal conditions to be outdoors for the holiday weekend. by memorial day, Monday, mainly within the evening time frame, rain chances begin to rebuild.

Scattered showers chances between 20 and 30% will be common starting Tuesday and will last through Friday of next week. During this time, afternoon high temperatures will steadily climb to the upper 80s . Peeking at almost 90° Thursday afternoon.

