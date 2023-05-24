Aging & Style
Zambezi Zinger opening date pushed back

(Provided by Worlds of Fun)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Those waiting with bated breath for the opening day of Worlds of Fun’s Zambezi Zinger ride will need a little more patience.

The park announced Wednesday morning that the ride will not be ready for the previously announced First Rider Expedition on Thursday, May 25.

Zambezi Zinger is almost ready to go, we just need some more time to get everything ready. Our teams are working through final testing on the new steel-wood hybrid coaster. We look forward to announcing the new opening date soon, along with the rescheduled Season Passholder experience on Zambezi Zinger. We promise it will be worth the wait!

Worlds of Fun
WATCH: What riding the Zambezi Zinger will look like at Words of Fun

The park previously announced that 32 people were selected for the First Rider Expedition after being drawn from a pool of 1,000 applicants.

The ride was supposed to open to the general public on Friday, May 26.

