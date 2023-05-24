UCF unveils new helmets for inaugural Big 12 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In 38 days the UCF Knights are set to officially join the Big 12 Conference with football season right around the corner.

Gus Malzhan and his squad will kick off their inaugural season in the conference this fall and their first matchup in a Power Five conference will be a road test in Manhattan against defending Big 12 champion Kansas State on Sept. 23. As far as conference foes go, UCF will face Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech for the first time in 2023.

New conference, new foes and now new helmets were announced for the Knights. The new golden helmets giving a new look to a new era of UCF athletics.

New era of UCF Football

New gold helmet pic.twitter.com/SSlQe2F2Qj — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) May 23, 2023

