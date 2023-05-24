Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

UCF unveils new helmets for inaugural Big 12 season

The Knights set to officially join the Big 12 on July 1, 2023
Central Florida mascot Knightro performs on the field during the second half of an NCAA college...
Central Florida mascot Knightro performs on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In 38 days the UCF Knights are set to officially join the Big 12 Conference with football season right around the corner.

Gus Malzhan and his squad will kick off their inaugural season in the conference this fall and their first matchup in a Power Five conference will be a road test in Manhattan against defending Big 12 champion Kansas State on Sept. 23. As far as conference foes go, UCF will face Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech for the first time in 2023.

New conference, new foes and now new helmets were announced for the Knights. The new golden helmets giving a new look to a new era of UCF athletics.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search warrant filed during an investigation into the death of a baby, whose body was...
Search warrant executed after baby’s body is found in woods on Mother’s Day
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
A dispute over HOA policies escalated to a group of people cutting out gates at a private...
Linn County sheriff investigating damage to gates at lakeside HOA community
A teenager has died after being shot in KCMO on Tuesday afternoon.
16-year-old dies after being shot in KCMO on Tuesday afternoon
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

Southern Baseball
Upset highlights Jayhawks, Wildcats first appearances in Big 12 tournament
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the Philadelphia...
Mahomes downplays contract talk, says legacy matters more than money
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Patrick Mahomes excited about Chiefs’ upcoming visit to White House
Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia (11) crosses the plate past Detroit Tigers catcher Jake...
Royals snap 4-game skid with 4-1 win over Tigers