Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Total closure scheduled for portion of I-70 on first weekend in June

(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will close a portion of the Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge over Interstate 70 beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, in preparation for its demolition.

A total closure of portions of I-70 in each direction will be required as crews demolish the Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge over I-70 beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 3. The closure will last until approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, June 5.

Southbound Blue Ridge Boulevard traffic will be diverted to eastbound U.S. 40 to Noland Road. Meanwhile, northbound Blue Ridge Boulevard traffic will be diverted to westbound 43rd Street to Sterling Avenue until approximately mid-November 2023.

The weekend of this construction is the same weekend as the Big Slick softball game and charity event in Kansas City. The softball game will take place Friday night before the Royals take on the Colorado Rockies at 7:10 p.m. MoDOT said Royals fans driving to Kauffman Stadium that weekend should seek alternate routes such as I-470 and I-435 if necessary.

READ MORE: Newly announced Big Slick weekend guests include two Kansas City natives

The full list of closures and changes as a result of this construction can be found here:

Work will begin at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, with the following traffic changes:

  • Beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, crews will close one lane of eastbound and westbound I-70. Additionally, they will close all of the following ramps: The ramp from southbound I-435 to eastbound I-70/Blue Ridge Cutoff. The ramp from northbound I-435 to eastbound I-70/Blue Ridge Cutoff. The ramp from Blue Ridge Cutoff to eastbound I-70. The ramp from eastbound I-70 to Blue Ridge Cutoff. The ramp from southbound I-470 to westbound I-70. The ramp from northbound I-470 to westbound I-70. The ramp from Lee’s Summit Rd. to westbound I-70. The ramp from Noland Rd. to westbound I-70.
  • Beginning at 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, crews will reduce eastbound and westbound I-70 to ONE LANE.
  • Beginning at 4 a.m., crews will completely CLOSE eastbound I-70 (between I-435 and Blue Ridge Blvd.) and westbound I-70 (between I-470 and Blue Ridge Blvd.). All motorists will need to use the signed detour or seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search warrant filed during an investigation into the death of a baby, whose body was...
Search warrant executed after baby’s body is found in woods on Mother’s Day
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
A dispute over HOA policies escalated to a group of people cutting out gates at a private...
Linn County sheriff investigating damage to gates at lakeside HOA community
A teenager has died after being shot in KCMO on Tuesday afternoon.
16-year-old dies after being shot in KCMO on Tuesday afternoon
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

Zambezi Zinger opening date pushed back
This Sept. 4, 2017 photo shows a view of Glacier National Park in Montana from the park's...
Kansas woman dies after falling into creek in Glacier National Park
FILE — The crash on Missouri 291 Highway at 231st Street north of Harrisonville took place just...
One dead, two injured in Cass County crash; highway reopened
Spider-Man Exhibit opening at Union Station later this week