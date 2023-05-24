Total closure scheduled for portion of I-70 on first weekend in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will close a portion of the Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge over Interstate 70 beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, in preparation for its demolition.

A total closure of portions of I-70 in each direction will be required as crews demolish the Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge over I-70 beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 3. The closure will last until approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, June 5.

Southbound Blue Ridge Boulevard traffic will be diverted to eastbound U.S. 40 to Noland Road. Meanwhile, northbound Blue Ridge Boulevard traffic will be diverted to westbound 43rd Street to Sterling Avenue until approximately mid-November 2023.

The weekend of this construction is the same weekend as the Big Slick softball game and charity event in Kansas City. The softball game will take place Friday night before the Royals take on the Colorado Rockies at 7:10 p.m. MoDOT said Royals fans driving to Kauffman Stadium that weekend should seek alternate routes such as I-470 and I-435 if necessary.

The full list of closures and changes as a result of this construction can be found here:

Work will begin at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, with the following traffic changes:

Beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, crews will close one lane of eastbound and westbound I-70. Additionally, they will close all of the following ramps: The ramp from southbound I-435 to eastbound I-70/Blue Ridge Cutoff. The ramp from northbound I-435 to eastbound I-70/Blue Ridge Cutoff. The ramp from Blue Ridge Cutoff to eastbound I-70. The ramp from eastbound I-70 to Blue Ridge Cutoff. The ramp from southbound I-470 to westbound I-70. The ramp from northbound I-470 to westbound I-70. The ramp from Lee’s Summit Rd. to westbound I-70. The ramp from Noland Rd. to westbound I-70.

Beginning at 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, crews will reduce eastbound and westbound I-70 to ONE LANE.

Beginning at 4 a.m., crews will completely CLOSE eastbound I-70 (between I-435 and Blue Ridge Blvd.) and westbound I-70 (between I-470 and Blue Ridge Blvd.). All motorists will need to use the signed detour or seek alternate routes.

