Spider-Man Exhibit opening at Union Station later this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Spider-Man, Spider-Man, is doing whatever a spider can inside Union Station as part of the Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing Exhibit.

The exhibit tells the story of the web-slinger from his origins in 1962 to his modern-day adventures through original art, interactive displays, photo opportunities, and more.

A release written about the exhibit said, “Spidey has become one of the popular culture’s greatest icons, inspiring creators around the world. The wall-crawler’s image is synonymous with the modern Super-Hero and generations of fans have fallen in love with his unique look, aspirational heroism, and universal message of great power necessitating great responsibility.”

The art on display covers the entire 60+ years of Spider-Man’s history, from his introduction in 1962 through to the present day. The exhibition features 33 pieces of priceless original art including pages and covers by many of comics’ most popular and influential, an original script page with notes from Stan Lee (and the accompanying hand-drawn comic page), as well as digital art pieces from video games and animation.

We’re here at @UnionStationKC to give a sneak peak into the new Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing Exhibit and let me just say…it’s amazing! pic.twitter.com/XL0cd0bh0H — Joe Hennessy (@JoeKCTV5) May 24, 2023

More than a dozen iconic items will be on display from Sony Pictures Studio, ranging from the 2002 original “Spider-Man” featuring Tobey Maguire trilogy series to Tom Holland’s most recent “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021).

Highlight Exhibition Items Include:

Original Comic Art, Strange Tales #97, page 2. This original page from a Stan Lee / Steve Ditko story depicts an “Aunt May” and “Uncle Ben” months before identical characters debuted in the pages of Amazing Fantasy #15.

Never-Before-Seen: Original Comic Art, Amazing Spider-Man #300, cover. This original Todd McFarlane cover has been endlessly reprinted, homaged, and used on licensed merchandise, and is one of the most iconic and recognizable images of Spider-Man in his black costume.

Original Comic Art, Ultimate Fallout #4, cover. Mark Bagley (pencils) and Andy Lanning (inks), 2011. This piece by Mark Bagley is the original hand-drawn art for the first-ever appearance of Miles Morales, depicting him as the new Spider-Man.

Never-Before-Seen: Spider-Man Costume: As worn by Tom Holland in “Spider-Man: Far from Home” (2019). Iconic red and black suit.

Never-Before-Seen: Spider-Man Costume: As worn by Tom Holland in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021). Black suit.

World Premiere: Custom-created, life-size sculpt, Miles Morales photo op.

Never-Before-Seen: Digital concept and design artwork from Sony/Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” in theatres June 2nd.

